Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mercury Systems traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1551199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Mercury Systems Trading Up 17.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
