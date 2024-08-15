Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mercury Systems traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1551199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

