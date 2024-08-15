MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $16.78. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 11,254 shares.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

