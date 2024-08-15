Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $454.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

