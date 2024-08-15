Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

