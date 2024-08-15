Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 5,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,831,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Minim Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.