Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $56.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

