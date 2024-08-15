Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mobileye Global traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.12. 3,150,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,449,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

