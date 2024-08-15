Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Moelis & Company worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.