Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $60.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

