Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $466.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $467.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.89 and its 200 day moving average is $405.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

