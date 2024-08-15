Morgan Stanley Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $46.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

