Morgan Stanley Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $55.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Magna International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

