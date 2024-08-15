Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACAW) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 10,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology-based companies in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

