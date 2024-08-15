Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) versus Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Head to Head Analysis

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -2.44% -2.57% -0.36% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Caesars Entertainment and Murano Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 1 2 10 1 2.79 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $54.14, suggesting a potential upside of 55.67%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Murano Global Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $11.39 billion 0.66 $786.00 million $3.53 9.85 Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.25 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Murano Global Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.