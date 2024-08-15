Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 42.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 818,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,750,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 86.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 819.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 235.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 92.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,342,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

