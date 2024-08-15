N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CEO John Pagliuca Sells 150,956 Shares

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in N-able by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

