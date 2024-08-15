N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CFO Tim James O’brien Sells 11,195 Shares

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $143,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,338.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

N-able Price Performance

NABL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

