NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 27,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

