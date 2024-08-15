Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 2,700 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 113.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,852,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natera by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after purchasing an additional 334,630 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.