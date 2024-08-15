Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 2,700 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 113.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,852,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natera by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after purchasing an additional 334,630 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
