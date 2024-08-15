National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

FSM stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12,560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,811 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,147,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 2,507,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after buying an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

