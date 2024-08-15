National Bankshares Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.1 %

DBM opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$8.64.

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. 19.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

