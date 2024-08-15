Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Navigator stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

