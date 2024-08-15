Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

