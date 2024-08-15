Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEOG

Neogen Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,764,000 after buying an additional 4,717,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Neogen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neogen by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,566 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,087,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.