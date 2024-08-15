NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) PT Lowered to $11.00

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
NET Power Stock Down 7.3 %
NYSE:NPWR opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NET Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth $470,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in NET Power by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
