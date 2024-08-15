NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. NeuroPace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NeuroPace Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.80. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

