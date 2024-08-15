Newmark Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

