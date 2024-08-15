NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Acquires 6,649 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,652.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,917,027.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NewtekOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NewtekOne by 200.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NewtekOne by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NewtekOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

