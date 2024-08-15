NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Down 1.4%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 4,967,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 382,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

NextPlat Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.