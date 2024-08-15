Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$8.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The stock has a market cap of C$527.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders purchased a total of 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

