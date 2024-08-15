Nexxen International (NEXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect Nexxen International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexxen International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nexxen International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

