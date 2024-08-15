Noble Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for EuroDry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

EDRY opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

