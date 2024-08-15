NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Shares in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.07% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,389,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,680,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,548,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

