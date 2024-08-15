NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.