NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

