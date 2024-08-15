NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

