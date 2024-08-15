NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

