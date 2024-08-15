NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

