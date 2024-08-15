NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $499.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

