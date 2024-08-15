NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 5,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 174,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

