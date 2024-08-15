NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 9,104 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.6 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

