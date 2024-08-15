NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 87,328 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 135,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 237.4% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

