NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

