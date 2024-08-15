NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $16,872,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.99.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
