NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $16,872,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

