NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

JD.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.90 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.