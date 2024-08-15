NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 279 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.6 %

DINO opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

