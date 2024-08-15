NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Trading Down 3.0 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.