Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $87.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

