Northland Capmk Comments on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

DDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

