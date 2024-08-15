Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.56. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

